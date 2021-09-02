BCJ Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 88.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

TXN traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.06. 113,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,125. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.29 and a 200 day moving average of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $174.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

