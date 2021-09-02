BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 36,359 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,119,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,321,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 128,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,966 shares during the last quarter.

EWG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.17. 184,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,961,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.48. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

