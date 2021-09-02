Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. CSFB boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.30.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock traded down C$1.06 on Thursday, reaching C$42.09. 206,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,758. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$25.74 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.52.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$236.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.2299997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

