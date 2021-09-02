WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,335 Shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of REMX. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000.

VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.22. 2,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,889. VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $119.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90.

