-$0.09 EPS Expected for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXT. Evercore ISI raised shares of NextDecade from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NextDecade from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:NEXT traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,215. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $422.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextDecade by 10.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 49.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextDecade in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 31.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company, which focuses on liquefied natural gas (LNG) export projects and associated pipelines. It develops and manages land-based and floating liquefied natural gas projects in the Gulf Coast with focus on the Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded by Kathleen Eishbrenner in 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

