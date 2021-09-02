ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. ScanSource reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCSC traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

