WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 15,339 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 110,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 175,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,073 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 46,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,314,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 160,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,680. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

