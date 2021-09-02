WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 16,243 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 145.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,243 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.91. 4,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

