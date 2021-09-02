Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,811 CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after buying an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 61.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $207,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $126.56. 14,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,990. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

