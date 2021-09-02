Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.44 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $115.70 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00132841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.48 or 0.00811132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 160,821,188 coins and its circulating supply is 117,365,410 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

