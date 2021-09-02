Short Interest in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Declines By 12.8%

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 26,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE AC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market cap of $818.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 560.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter.

AC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Associated Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $106,002.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,444 shares of company stock worth $390,843 over the last three months. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

