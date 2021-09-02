India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of IGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,912. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. India Globalization Capital has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,229.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%.
About India Globalization Capital
India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.
