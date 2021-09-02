India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Short Interest Update

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the July 29th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of IGC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,912. The company has a market capitalization of $81.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64. India Globalization Capital has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative net margin of 2,229.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

