Analysts Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Venus Concept posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 1,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Venus Concept by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VERO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 7,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,646. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

