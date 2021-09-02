MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $458,160.85 and approximately $102.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,372.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.90 or 0.07663947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.06 or 0.01342973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00376345 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.55 or 0.00136825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.82 or 0.00609290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.23 or 0.00403521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00366776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005956 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

