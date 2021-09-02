-$0.04 EPS Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPTN shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In related news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $151,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPTN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,917,000 after purchasing an additional 234,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,899,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 332,854 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,614,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 685,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NPTN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,948. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $508.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

