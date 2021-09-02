Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post $613.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.00 million and the lowest is $565.08 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $593.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,253,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,633 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,563,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,347 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the period.

KAR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,883. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

