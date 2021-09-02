56,637 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 56,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,401,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,830. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.75.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

