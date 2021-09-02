Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) Stake Raised by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF (BATS:PWS) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,768 shares during the quarter. Pacer WealthShield ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer WealthShield ETF were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer WealthShield ETF by 183.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer WealthShield ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.00.

