WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 91,590 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $77.46. 5,502,532 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.