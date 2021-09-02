Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rekor Systems in the first quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

REKR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 44,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,989. The firm has a market cap of $461.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $25.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.