Fear NFTs Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fear NFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.01 or 0.00133688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.32 or 0.00156592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.06 or 0.07655714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,516.52 or 1.00285298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.18 or 0.00804405 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fear NFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear NFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.