Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) to post ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.03. Invacare posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Invacare in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invacare stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.85. Invacare has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

In related news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invacare by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invacare by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invacare by 859.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invacare by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invacare (IVC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.