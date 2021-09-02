Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Shares of OKTA stock traded up $9.91 on Thursday, reaching $274.67. 99,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.22.
About Okta
Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.
