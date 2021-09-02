Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $9.91 on Thursday, reaching $274.67. 99,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,922. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Okta has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.22.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,442.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.95, for a total transaction of $3,205,085.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock valued at $43,613,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

