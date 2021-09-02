Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLTTF shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered Slate Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS SLTTF remained flat at $$4.30 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

