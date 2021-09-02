Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.03

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.03 and last traded at $83.98, with a volume of 3946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 73.3% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 76,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 114,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,833 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.