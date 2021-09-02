Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 32,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.
In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.
Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
See Also: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.