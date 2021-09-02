Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Short Interest Up 12.8% in August

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 32,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 price objective (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $52,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $1,352,125.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,027,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Square by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Square by 8.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 3.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Square by 3.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,636,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Square has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

