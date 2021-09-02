HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Up 12.6% in August

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the July 29th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HFC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 71,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,613,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after buying an additional 472,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,382,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,031,000 after buying an additional 1,504,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after buying an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,490,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,889,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 21.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,673,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,648,000 after buying an additional 476,697 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

