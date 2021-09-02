Northwest Bancshares Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.88. The stock had a trading volume of 40,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,120. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

