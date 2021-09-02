Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

CPB stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 22,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,442. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.