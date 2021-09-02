Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.
CPB stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $42.81. 22,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,442. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.59.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.36.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.
