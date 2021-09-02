Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MDT traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $134.59. 105,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,296. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $180.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reissued a focus list rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medtronic stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Medtronic worth $1,613,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.