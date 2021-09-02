Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 153.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $6.63 on Thursday, hitting $383.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

