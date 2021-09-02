BENQI Reaches Market Cap of $47.50 Million (QI)

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 32.2% against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $47.50 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00065400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00133899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00156393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.04 or 0.07682749 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,484.33 or 1.00256292 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.48 or 0.00801256 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

