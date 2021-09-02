Reviewing Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arrow Global Group and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Global Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Compass Group 2 6 8 0 2.38

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Compass Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Global Group $215.08 million 3.43 -$119.19 million N/A N/A Compass Group $25.75 billion 1.48 $169.70 million $0.24 88.96

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Global Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Global Group and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Global Group N/A -78.90% -5.37% Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Arrow Global Group has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Group beats Arrow Global Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands. The company operates through Balance Sheet Business; Asset Management and Servicing Business; and Fund and Investment Management Business segments. It also manages g debt portfolios on behalf of external servicers and fund clients. The company sells its products under the Arrow Global, Capquest, Mars Capital, Drydensfairfax solicitors, Zenith, Europa Investimenti, Sagitta, Norfin, Whitestar, Vesting Finance, and Focum brand names. Arrow Global Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

