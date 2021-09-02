Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 9,575 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,196,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.92. 58,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.16 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

