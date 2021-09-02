Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,718. The firm has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

