The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

KR stock traded up $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $46.97. 574,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,070,227. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

