Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.700-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.54. 21,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,535. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

