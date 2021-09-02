BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Short Interest Update

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the July 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Shares of BV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. BrightView has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BrightView will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at about $927,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 2,526.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 25.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

