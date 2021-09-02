Ciena Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 4,541 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,251% compared to the average volume of 336 put options.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 79.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

NYSE CIEN traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

