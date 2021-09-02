Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 12,214.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,211,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,482 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 70.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,932 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,078.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,215,000 after purchasing an additional 973,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 383.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 743,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,619,000 after buying an additional 575,603 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE BTI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,988. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

