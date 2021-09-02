iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after purchasing an additional 473,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $276.68. 79,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.03 and a 200-day moving average of $266.39. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

