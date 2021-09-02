Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 75.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.95.

NYSE EMR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.23. 73,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average of $94.77. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $105.93.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.