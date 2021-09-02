Cream Finance Price Tops $167.16 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.16 or 0.00338776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $103.04 million and $5.08 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00132139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $404.48 or 0.00819727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047480 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Cream Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

