yieldwatch One Day Volume Reaches $364,146.00 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yieldwatch has a total market cap of $4.61 million and $364,146.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00156605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,774.89 or 0.07648448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,432.89 or 1.00157938 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.16 or 0.00798623 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

Buying and Selling yieldwatch

