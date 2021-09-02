Analysts Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$51.91

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TSE:TOY traded down C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$48.30. 35,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 32.42.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

