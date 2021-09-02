Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 450,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,623,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

RIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.74.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $12,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Transocean by 78.9% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 286,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Transocean in the second quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.