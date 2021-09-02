Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GCO stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,884. The company has a market capitalization of $869.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18.

Get Genesco alerts:

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Genesco stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Genesco worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.