Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GCO stock traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.17. 2,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,884. The company has a market capitalization of $869.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18.
GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.