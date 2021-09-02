Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.65. 132,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,399,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

