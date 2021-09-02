Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,076,000 after buying an additional 8,184,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,295,000 after buying an additional 2,761,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,472,000 after buying an additional 1,543,417 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,483,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Altria Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,712,000 after buying an additional 802,248 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.94. 232,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,299,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

