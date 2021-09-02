General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Motors were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 297.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,395,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $80,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 36.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 58,675 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 163.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 372,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,772,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

